Mammoth at Sharks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-7-2) at SHARKS (8-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Dmitry Orlov -- Nick Leddy
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, is healthy but is expected to be scratched. ... Skinner and Misa, each a forward, are week to week; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he expects Misa to miss more time.