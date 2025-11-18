Mammoth at Sharks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-7-2) at SHARKS (8-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Dmitry Orlov -- Nick Leddy

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, John Klingberg, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Klingberg, a defenseman, is healthy but is expected to be scratched. ... Skinner and Misa, each a forward, are week to week; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he expects Misa to miss more time.

