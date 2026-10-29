Mammoth at Penguins projected lineups

MAMMOTH (8-5-0) PENGUINS (5-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke
Artem Duda -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Daniil But, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Egor Chinakhov -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Henrdrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Rutger McGroarty
Injured: Justin Brazeau (lower body), Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Status report
Duda will make his NHL debut, Mammoth coach Andre Tournigny said; Simashev, a defenseman, could come out. ... Kindel will play for the first time since fainting while aboard the Penguins team plane on Oct. 20 due to a vasovagal episode, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain; he missed two games. ... Pittsburgh could get three other players back; Malkin is expected to return after missing one game because of an illness, Chinakhov should play after missing two games with a lower-body injury and Girard will be a game-time decision after practicing in a regular contact jersey Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 17. ... Soderblom is day to day; the forward played 13:52 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.