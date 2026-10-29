Mammoth at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (8-5-0) PENGUINS (5-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke

Artem Duda -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Daniil But, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body) 

Penguins projected lineup

Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Egor Chinakhov -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Henrdrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Rutger McGroarty

Injured: Justin Brazeau (lower body), Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Status report

Duda will make his NHL debut, Mammoth coach Andre Tournigny said; Simashev, a defenseman, could come out. ... Kindel will play for the first time since fainting while aboard the Penguins team plane on Oct. 20 due to a vasovagal episode, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain; he missed two games. ... Pittsburgh could get three other players back; Malkin is expected to return after missing one game because of an illness, Chinakhov should play after missing two games with a lower-body injury and Girard will be a game-time decision after practicing in a regular contact jersey Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Oct. 17. ... Soderblom is day to day; the forward played 13:52 in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

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