Mammoth at Penguins projected lineups

MAMMOTH (15-15-3) at PENGUINS (14-8-8)
3 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT, SN1, SN, TVAS
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Brandon Tanev, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Ville Koivunen -- Tommy Novak -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar -- Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Danton Heinen
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Status report
Cooley, a forward, will miss a fifth straight game. He is expected to be out at least eight weeks, the Mammoth said on Thursday. ... Penguins goalie Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak were granted non-roster status after being acquired, along with a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, in a trade from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday for goalie Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin. There is no certain timeframe for when they could join the team, coach Dan Muse said. ... Murashov could start if Skinner is unavailable. The 21-year-old rookie was recalled on an emergency basis from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday, when Silovs made 26 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.