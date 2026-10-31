Mammoth at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (9-5-0) at FLYERS (3-8-4)

4 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, NBCSP, SN1

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke

Artem Duda -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup 

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov 

Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Owen Tippett

Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Michael Bunting

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Nick Seeler

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Bonk

Dan Vladar 

Joseph Woll 

Scratched: David Jiricek, Noel Acciari, Cole Knuble

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report 

The Mammoth could use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there could be some game-time decisions. ... Utah assigned forward Daniil But to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Tippett and Konecny each was a full participant in practice Saturday for the second straight day, and coach Rick Tocchet said each could be an option to play Sunday; Tippett has missed six games because of an upper-body injury, and Konecny has been out 10 games because of a lower-body injury. Each forward is on injured reserve. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Hunter McDonald to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday, and assigned forward Jacob Gaucher to the AHL on Thursday.

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