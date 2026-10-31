Mammoth at Flyers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (9-5-0) at FLYERS (3-8-4)
4 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, NBCSP, SN1
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Dylan Guenther
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jack McBain -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- Andrew Peeke
Artem Duda -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Owen Tippett
Alex Bump -- Sean Couturier -- Michael Bunting
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Nick Seeler
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Bonk
Dan Vladar
Joseph Woll
Scratched: David Jiricek, Noel Acciari, Cole Knuble
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Mammoth could use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there could be some game-time decisions. ... Utah assigned forward Daniil But to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Tippett and Konecny each was a full participant in practice Saturday for the second straight day, and coach Rick Tocchet said each could be an option to play Sunday; Tippett has missed six games because of an upper-body injury, and Konecny has been out 10 games because of a lower-body injury. Each forward is on injured reserve. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Hunter McDonald to Lehigh Valley of the AHL on Saturday, and assigned forward Jacob Gaucher to the AHL on Thursday.