Mammoth at Rangers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (19-20-3) at RANGERS (20 -18-5)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

J.J. Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O'Brien, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Gabe Perreault -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jonny Brodzinski -- Justin Dowling -- Taylor Raddysh

Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Brett Berard

Injured: J.T. Miller (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)

Status report

Tanev will play for the first time since Dec. 10 after being a healthy scratch for 10 straight games. He will replace O'Brien, who is coming out of the lineup after playing in 15 consecutive games. … Crouse will move up to the Mammoth's top line with Keller and Schmaltz, with Peterka dropping to the second line to play with Hayton and Guenther. … Vaakanainen is expected to play for the first time since Dec. 21. He was a healthy scratch the past five games. He should replace Robertson. … Blidh is expected to play in his first NHL game since Jan. 13, 2024, replacing Berard. He was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.