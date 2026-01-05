Mammoth at Rangers projected lineups

MAMMOTH (19-20-3) at RANGERS (20 -18-5)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
J.J. Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O'Brien, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Gabe Perreault -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jonny Brodzinski -- Justin Dowling -- Taylor Raddysh
Anton Blidh -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matthew Robertson, Brett Berard
Injured: J.T. Miller (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body), Noah Laba (upper body)
Status report
Tanev will play for the first time since Dec. 10 after being a healthy scratch for 10 straight games. He will replace O'Brien, who is coming out of the lineup after playing in 15 consecutive games. … Crouse will move up to the Mammoth's top line with Keller and Schmaltz, with Peterka dropping to the second line to play with Hayton and Guenther. … Vaakanainen is expected to play for the first time since Dec. 21. He was a healthy scratch the past five games. He should replace Robertson. … Blidh is expected to play in his first NHL game since Jan. 13, 2024, replacing Berard. He was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.