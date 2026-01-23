Mammoth at Predators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (26-20-4) at PREDATORS (24-22-4)

3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah 16, SN1, SN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix

Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost

Injured: Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Status report

Crouse is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Friday. ... Hague did not practice Friday; the forward left in the second period of a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.