Mammoth at Predators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (26-20-4) at PREDATORS (24-22-4)
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah 16, SN1, SN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)
Status report
Crouse is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Friday. ... Hague did not practice Friday; the forward left in the second period of a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.