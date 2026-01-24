Lightning extend point streak to 15 in shootout win against Blackhawks

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for the Lightning (32-13-4), who won their third straight and are 14-0-1 since Dec. 20.

“Those can be frustrating games at times because you feel like you’re playing pretty well, and you’d like to be a little more rewarded than you are,” Cooper said. “But that then kind of tests the mettle of your players. You just don’t want them kind of trying to go and manufacture something out of nothing just because we can’t score right now. I thought our play without the puck was excellent. We didn’t really give them much.”

Vasilevskiy stopped Ilya Mikheyev from in close with three minutes left in overtime, and Andre Burakovsky could not convert on a rebound.

Ryan Greene scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (21-22-8), who had won two in a row and went to a shootout for the second time in as many nights following a 4-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

“I think there’s value in continuing to measure yourself against these teams,” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill, a former assistant coach to Cooper before taking the Chicago job this season. “But I think it’s interesting, I talked to a young player today, and (he) said it was the first time he ever played in Carolina. I hadn’t really thought of that. That’s a different experience.

“Then to see where Tampa’s at, because they’re similar to us structurally in a lot of ways. Obviously, systematically we have a lot of similarities. What we’ll take from tonight is just a lesson on how hard you have to be on your stick, how crisp you have to be with your passes. I thought they were harder and a little more crisp, so that’s the level we have to get to. That said, we were able to get a point and obviously had chances to win it in overtime, so we just have to continue to get better.”