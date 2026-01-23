Marner anticipates 'weird, special moment' in Toronto return with Vegas

TORONTO -- Mitch Marner is aware he could be lustily booed at Scotiabank Arena on Friday in his return to the hometown rink where he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs the previous nine seasons.
The Vegas Golden Knights forward said he’s prepared for whatever reception the Toronto fans give him.
“We’ll see in warmups,” he said.
Asked if it would be tough to be greeted with jeers, the 28-year-old replied: “Maybe, in a way. But not really.
“They’re going to probably do their thing to get me off my game and try to win their own game,” Marner said at the Golden Knights team hotel Friday morning. “So I'm just going to go out there … and focus on my thing. I got a lot of great players around me here to support me and help me out who have been through this before, so, yeah, I'll lean on them.
“I'm just going to try to go out there and just kind of realize it's another hockey game. Just go out there and do my thing.”
Last week, Marner got a small taste of the reaction that awaits him here when he heard boos from the smattering of Maple Leafs fans at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during his first game against his former team, a 6-5 overtime Vegas victory on Jan. 15. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said he was “disappointed” Marner had been treated that way but added that paying fans have the right to voice their opinions.
“Like I said after that game, it's a passionate fan base,” Marner said, adding he appreciated their support during his time with the Maple Leafs. “They travel well, and you know, they want to let their voices be heard.”
They certainly will when Marner steps onto the ice against the Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS), the first time he’ll be playing here since a sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights on July 1.