NHL Status Report: Stolarz back for Maple Leafs against Golden Knights
Chytil expected to return for Canucks; Andersson uncertain for Vegas debut
Toronto Maple Leafs
Anthony Stolarz will return for the Maple Leafs against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS). The goalie has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period. Stolarz was back practicing with the Maple Leafs during their four-game road trip last week, and was assigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan on Tuesday. "It's a huge boost, he's been working hard and he's ready to go so we have to get him in there at some point," coach Craig Berube said. "So he's ready to go and we are very happy he is back." Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 13 games this season. … Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will play after sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. He left the game at 8:57 of the first period after his right leg appeared to get twisted as he was tangled with Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond. Ekman-Larsson has 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 50 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
David Perron will miss 5-7 weeks because of a sports hernia that will require surgery. The forward has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season. "It's been nagging for a while," Senators coach Travis Green said prior to a 5-3 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. "So, he went and got it checked out yesterday and decided that was the best option for him."
Vegas Golden Knights
Rasmus Andersson, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18, is with the Bruins but coach Bruce Cassidy didn't know if the defenseman would be available against the Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SCRIPPS). "It's all immigration related right now," Cassidy said after a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday. "There's no injury, no roster issue, so going to Canada, I don't know if that makes it easier or harder. He's here, so that means there's a chance, otherwise he wouldn't have come." Andersson has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 48 games this season.
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Chytil is expected to return for the Canucks against the New Jersey Devils on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSGSN). The forward sustained a concussion during a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Oct. 19, the center's sixth game of the season and has not played since. "As long as today went well, he's going to play," Canucks coach Adam Foote said Thursday. "... It looks promising."
Los Angeles Kings
Darcy Kuemper is expected to return for the Kings against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL). The goalie sustained an upper-body injury before leaving with 38.8 seconds remaining in the first period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski collided into Kuemper with 57 seconds to go. Kuemper tried to shake off the contact during a stoppage in play but was eventually replaced by Anton Forsberg. "Kind of got hit on the side of my neck, and it pinched my neck and pinched the nerves, and my arm went dead," Kuemper said Thursday. "So, yeah, wasn't allowed to come back in until we did some further testing yesterday." ... Coach Jim Hiller also said forwards Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar will travel to St. Louis but is unsure if they will play. Kopitar has missed eight games with an upper-body injury, and Moore has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury. "They’re going to travel, so that doesn't mean they're going to play, but they’re going to travel, yeah, so that’s really positive for us," Hiller said. ... Defenseman Drew Doughty, who did not play Tuesday because of an illness, practiced Thursday and is expected to play Saturday.
New York Islanders
Bo Horvat will return for the Islanders against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN) after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. The forward practiced with the team Friday after going on the ice on his own before practice. He centered New York's top line with Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin and was also on the first power-play unit. "That's the plan, to play tomorrow," Roy said. "We'll see after warmups 100 percent but the plan is to play. ... He's our top goal scorer, and he's playing [penalty kill] and power play, and wins big face-offs. Yeah, it's nice to have him back." Horvat leads the Islanders with 21 goals and is third on the team with 33 points in 36 games.
Minnesota Wild
Jonas Brodin is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a lower-body injury. Wild coach John Hynes did not have an updated timeline on the defenseman's return but said he does not expect him to miss the remainder of the regular season. "I would say I think he got it done at a good time," Hynes said prior to a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. "He will be back, for sure, with more than enough time in the season." ... Forward Matt Boldy (lower body) and defenseman Zach Bogosian (lower body) did not play against the Red Wings, but each participated in Minnesota's morning skate. Boldy missed his fourth straight game and Bogosian missed his ninth.
Florida Panthers
Brad Marchand missed his seventh straight game when the Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in a shootout on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. The forward is second on the Panthers with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season. "He's certainly close," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. "Day to day. Whether it happens on this road trip, we don't know yet." Florida plays at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.