NHL Status Report: Stolarz back for Maple Leafs against Golden Knights

Los Angeles Kings

Darcy Kuemper is expected to return for the Kings against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL). The goalie sustained an upper-body injury before leaving with 38.8 seconds remaining in the first period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski collided into Kuemper with 57 seconds to go. Kuemper tried to shake off the contact during a stoppage in play but was eventually replaced by Anton Forsberg. "Kind of got hit on the side of my neck, and it pinched my neck and pinched the nerves, and my arm went dead," Kuemper said Thursday. "So, yeah, wasn't allowed to come back in until we did some further testing yesterday." ... Coach Jim Hiller also said forwards Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar will travel to St. Louis but is unsure if they will play. Kopitar has missed eight games with an upper-body injury, and Moore has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury. "They’re going to travel, so that doesn't mean they're going to play, but they’re going to travel, yeah, so that’s really positive for us," Hiller said. ... Defenseman Drew Doughty, who did not play Tuesday because of an illness, practiced Thursday and is expected to play Saturday.