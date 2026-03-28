Mammoth at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444

MAMMOTH (37-30-6) at KINGS (29-25-18)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, KCAL

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, Daniil But

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Mathieu Joseph -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Jared Wright 

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

Yamamoto will come back into the lineup after being scratched for a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, replacing But. … Kuzmenko has resumed skating but the forward is not close to returning, Kings coach D.J. Smith said. Kuzmenko has not played since Feb. 25, missing the past 15 games.

Latest News

Rantanen back in Stars lineup for 1st time since Feb. 4

Lilleberg has 3 points, Lightning score 4 straight to rally past Senators

Islanders score 5 in 2nd, rally past Panthers to climb in playoff race

Crosby day to day for Penguins with lower-body injury

Goal of the Season? Tkachuk goes between the legs for slick score

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Wild can clinch playoff berth with win vs. Bruins

Status report: Kucherov misses Lightning win with illness

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top 10 moments in Kraft Hockeyville history

Garand gets 1st NHL win, Rangers cruise past Blackhawks

NHL Status Report: Severson week to week for Blue Jackets

Red Wings score 3 in 1st, defeat Sabres to gain in Eastern wild-card race

PWHL players bond with women’s hockey pioneers at Detroit clinic

NCAA Tournament players to watch include McKenna, Livanavage

'Legend' Bergeron gives pointers to Bruins' young forwards

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 27