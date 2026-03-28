Mammoth at Kings projected lineups

MAMMOTH (37-30-6) at KINGS (29-25-18)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, KCAL
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, Daniil But
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Mathieu Joseph -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Jared Wright
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Status report
Yamamoto will come back into the lineup after being scratched for a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, replacing But. … Kuzmenko has resumed skating but the forward is not close to returning, Kings coach D.J. Smith said. Kuzmenko has not played since Feb. 25, missing the past 15 games.