Mammoth at Kings projected lineups

MAMMOTH (37-30-6) at KINGS (29-25-18)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, Utah16, KCAL

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, Daniil But

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Mathieu Joseph -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Jared Wright

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

Yamamoto will come back into the lineup after being scratched for a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, replacing But. … Kuzmenko has resumed skating but the forward is not close to returning, Kings coach D.J. Smith said. Kuzmenko has not played since Feb. 25, missing the past 15 games.