Vanecek ends personal 10-game slide, Mammoth edge Panthers

Schwindt tied it 2-2 at 9:55 of the second. After Utah failed on a clearing attempt at the right point, A.J. Greer poked the puck away from Durzi and had it wind up on the stick of Schwindt, who scored through traffic from the right circle.

Sergachev gave the Mammoth their third lead of the game, 3-2, at 11:05 of the third period when he redirected Durzi's shot from the right point.

Barrett Hayton then pushed the lead to 4-2 with an empty-net goal at 19:04.

“It’s always great when we play good hockey, and I think this night they played really well,” Vanecek said. “They helped me out, so I am really happy about it, that’s for sure. We played really good defense in trying to put the puck behind them. When they brought it to our net, we just battled, blocked shots, and worked hard in the zone."

Carter Verhaeghe cut it to 4-3 with 16 seconds remaining, scoring on a shot from the left circle through a screen with Bobrovsky on the bench for the extra attacker. However, the Panthers weren't able to get another shot on net after winning the ensuing face-off.

“They played hard after going on back-to-back nights, hung around, got the lead with some nice goals. We weren’t good enough,” Verhaeghe said. “We had lots of good chances. Vitek played an awesome game against us. It’s tough. We need the points, but we’re right back at it with a lot of games in a short amount of time. Hopefully we can bounce back quick.”

Florida center Anton Lundell did not play in the third period after sustaining an upper-body injury on a hit along the boards late in the second.

“I think he will be fine," Maurice said. “We’ll know tomorrow."

NOTES: Schmaltz is Utah’s fifth different player to score a short-handed goal this season. That is tied with the Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, and Vancouver Canucks for the most in the NHL. ... Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad left the game with 4:32 remaining after blocking a shot on a penalty kill. He said after the game that he was fine aside from the pain of the shot breaking his shin pad.