Mammoth at Blue Jackets projected lineups

MAMMOTH (33-25-4) at BLUE JACKETS (32-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Dmitri Simashev -- John Marino
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, MacKenzie Weegar
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Danton Heinen, Dmitri Voronkov, Jake Christiansen
Injured: Dante Fabbro (lower body)
Status report
Sergachev will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Werenski will return after missing three games because of an illness; he will replace Christiansen, a defenseman. … Garland will makes his Blue Jackets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Voronkov, a forward, will be scratched. … Marchment will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with a lower-body injury. … Fabbro, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.