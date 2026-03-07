Mammoth at Blue Jackets projected lineups

MAMMOTH (33-25-4) at BLUE JACKETS (32-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Dmitri Simashev -- John Marino

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, MacKenzie Weegar

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Danton Heinen, Dmitri Voronkov, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Dante Fabbro (lower body)

Status report

Sergachev will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-0 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. ... Werenski will return after missing three games because of an illness; he will replace Christiansen, a defenseman. … Garland will makes his Blue Jackets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Voronkov, a forward, will be scratched. … Marchment will play after leaving in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with a lower-body injury. … Fabbro, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.