Mammoth at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (34-25-4) at BLACKHAWKS (23-29-11)

8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Dmitri Simashev -- John Marino

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, MacKenzie Weegar

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen

Nick Lardis -- Ilya Mikheyev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov

Drew Commesso

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Spencer Knight (illness), Oliver Moore (undisclosed)

Status report

Sergachev, a defenseman, could be game-time decision; he has missed the past two games. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate following a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday … Knight, a goalie, will miss his third straight game … Moore, a forward, will not play after he was injured in the first period Sunday.

