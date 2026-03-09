Mammoth at Blackhawks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (34-25-4) at BLACKHAWKS (23-29-11)
8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Logan Crouse
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Dmitri Simashev -- John Marino
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Brandon Tanev, MacKenzie Weegar
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Teuvo Teravainen
Nick Lardis -- Ilya Mikheyev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Andrew Mangiapane -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Artyom Levshunov
Drew Commesso
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Spencer Knight (illness), Oliver Moore (undisclosed)
Status report
Sergachev, a defenseman, could be game-time decision; he has missed the past two games. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate following a 4-3 overtime loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday … Knight, a goalie, will miss his third straight game … Moore, a forward, will not play after he was injured in the first period Sunday.