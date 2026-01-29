Mammoth at Hurricanes projected lineups 

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (28-21-4) at HURRICANES (32-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah 16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Joel Nystrom

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (undisclosed)

Status report

The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Cooley was on the ice following Utah’s morning skate; the forward has been out since Dec. 5. ... Gostisbehere will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury.

