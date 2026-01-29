Mammoth at Hurricanes projected lineups 

MAMMOTH (28-21-4) at HURRICANES (32-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah 16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Joel Nystrom
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), William Carrier (undisclosed)
Status report
The Mammoth will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Cooley was on the ice following Utah’s morning skate; the forward has been out since Dec. 5. ... Gostisbehere will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury.