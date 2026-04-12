Mammoth at Flames projected lineups

MAMMOTH (42-31-6) at FLAMES (32-38-9)

9 p.m. ET; SN, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitri Simashev

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), John Marino (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Blake Coleman -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev

Connor Zary -- Tyson Gross -- Martin Pospisil

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Abram Wiebe -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Adam Klapka, Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday. … Marino, a defenseman, did not play in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and no update was provided after the game. … Bahl, a defenseman, missed his second straight game Saturday, a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. … The Flames are carrying four extra forwards and could make some lineup changes on the second of a back-to-back.