Mammoth at Flames projected lineups

MAMMOTH (42-31-6) at FLAMES (32-38-9)
9 p.m. ET; SN, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- Dmitri Simashev
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), John Marino (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund – Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Blake Coleman -- Ryan Strome -- Aydar Suniev
Connor Zary -- Tyson Gross -- Martin Pospisil
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Adam Klapka, Ryan Lomberg, John Beecher, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Joel Hanley (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate after each played Saturday. … Marino, a defenseman, did not play in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and no update was provided after the game. … Bahl, a defenseman, missed his second straight game Saturday, a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken. … The Flames are carrying four extra forwards and could make some lineup changes on the second of a back-to-back.