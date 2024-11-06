Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (12-1-0), who have won four straight since their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. Adam Lowry had two assists. Kyle Connor’s season-opening point streak (nine goals, 10 assists) ended at a franchise-record 12 games.

Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3), who have lost six of seven (1-4-2).

Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 17:57 of the second period with a power-play goal, redirecting Josh Morrissey’s shot from the left point past Vejmelka.

Niederreiter pushed it to 2-0 at 7:30 of the third period, taking Mason Appleton’s centering pass and deking Vejmelka to finish a 3-on-2 rush.

Niederreiter then scored an empty-net goal at 17:01 for the 3-0 final.