WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves, and Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in his 900th NHL game for the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.
Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets shut out Utah Hockey Club for 4th straight win
Niederreiter scores twice in 900th NHL game, Connor’s 12-game point streak ends for Winnipeg
Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Jets (12-1-0), who have won four straight since their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. Adam Lowry had two assists. Kyle Connor’s season-opening point streak (nine goals, 10 assists) ended at a franchise-record 12 games.
Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for the Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3), who have lost six of seven (1-4-2).
Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 17:57 of the second period with a power-play goal, redirecting Josh Morrissey’s shot from the left point past Vejmelka.
Niederreiter pushed it to 2-0 at 7:30 of the third period, taking Mason Appleton’s centering pass and deking Vejmelka to finish a 3-on-2 rush.
Niederreiter then scored an empty-net goal at 17:01 for the 3-0 final.