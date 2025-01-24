Utah at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (21-19-7) at JETS (32-14-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

MIchael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Brad Lambert -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body) Nikolaj Ehlers (illness)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka’s 26-save shutout Thursday. … Ehlers, a forward, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; he did not take part in the Jets morning skate Friday. ... Winnipeg recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sundqvist fined $2,000 for embellishment in Blues game

1972 Canada Summit Series team to receive 2025 Keith Magnuson 'Man of the Year' award

Markstrom out 4-6 weeks for Devils with sprained MCL

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind Flames’ success

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 24

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: Hertl looks to extend goal streak for Golden Knights vs. Stars

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Canada team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Sweden team

Forsberg scores twice, Predators edge Sharks for 5th straight win

NHL Buzz: Dobson out week to week for Islanders

McTavish, Killorn each scores twice, Ducks defeat Penguins to end 4-game skid

Ovechkin scores 875th career goal, Capitals shut out Kraken

Draisaitl, Hyman each has 3 points, Oilers score 6 to ease past Canucks