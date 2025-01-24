Utah at Jets projected lineups

UTAH (21-19-7) at JETS (32-14-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
MIchael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson -- Brad Lambert -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body) Nikolaj Ehlers (illness)
Status report
Utah did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka’s 26-save shutout Thursday. … Ehlers, a forward, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; he did not take part in the Jets morning skate Friday. ... Winnipeg recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba.