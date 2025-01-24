Utah at Jets projected lineups

UTAH (21-19-7) at JETS (32-14-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

MIchael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Brad Lambert -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Logan Stanley

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body) Nikolaj Ehlers (illness)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-0 win at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. … Ingram is expected to start after Vejmelka’s 26-save shutout Thursday. … Ehlers, a forward, will be a game-time decision because of an illness; he did not take part in the Jets morning skate Friday. ... Winnipeg recalled Lambert from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday and loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Manitoba.