Stauber gets 1st NHL shutout, Utah Hockey Club cruises past Golden Knights

Nick Schmaltz scored his first two goals of the season, and Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller and Alex Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist for Utah (10-10-4), which lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

“It's kind of tough playing those games when you get a big lead early, and, you know, they're going to have a pushback,” Schmaltz said. “But I thought we stuck with it. Our goaltender was great when we needed him. The penalty kill was good, and we locked it down pretty well defensively and kept making plays offensively, so it was a good sign for the group.”

Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves for Vegas (15-7-3), which had a five-game point streak end (4-0-1). The Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Friday.

“We didn't execute well enough early on,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We mismanaged the puck in the first three goals in every position, so we ended up chasing the game. We can't chase the game in the National Hockey League. We'll catch it every once in a while. … It's not a good form of us, so we put ourselves in a bad spot.”