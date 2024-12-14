Utah at Sharks projected Lineups

UTAH (13-11-5) at SHARKS (11-16-5)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Juuso Valimaki

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Kevin Connauton

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Henry Thrun

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (illness)

Status report

Kostin, a forward, was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Toffoli, a forward, is dealing with an illness and is a game-time decision. … Smith returns to the lineup after missing the past three games.