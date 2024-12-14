Utah at Sharks projected Lineups

UTAH (13-11-5) at SHARKS (11-16-5)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Juuso Valimaki
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Kevin Connauton
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Luke Kunin
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Henry Thrun
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Tyler Toffoli (illness)
Status report
Kostin, a forward, was injured against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. … Toffoli, a forward, is dealing with an illness and is a game-time decision. … Smith returns to the lineup after missing the past three games.