Utah at Senators projected lineups

UTAH (21-20-7) at SENATORS (25-20-4)
5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- David Perron
Claude Giroux -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed), Nick Cousins (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Merilainen could start after Forsberg made 28 saves in a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Cousins, a forward who left in the first period Saturday after a knee-on-knee collision with Jacob Quillan, is “going to be out for a while,” coach Travis Green said. A forward will be recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Jensen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. … Norris, a forward, skated with the Senators on Saturday but will miss his third consecutive game.