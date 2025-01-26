Utah at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (21-20-7) at SENATORS (25-20-4)

5 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- David Perron

Claude Giroux -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Nick Jensen (undisclosed), Nick Cousins (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Merilainen could start after Forsberg made 28 saves in a 2-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Cousins, a forward who left in the first period Saturday after a knee-on-knee collision with Jacob Quillan, is “going to be out for a while,” coach Travis Green said. A forward will be recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League. … Jensen, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. … Norris, a forward, skated with the Senators on Saturday but will miss his third consecutive game.

