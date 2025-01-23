Utah at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (20-19-7) at WILD (28-15-4)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Jack McBain -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body),
Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Marcus Foligno

Yakov Trenin -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Devin Shore

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Status report
Sergachev did not make the trip to Minnesota and the defenseman will miss his third straight game. He is considered day to day. … Kaprizov returns after missing 12 games because of a lower-body injury. … Spurgeon will play after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.

