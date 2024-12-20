Utah at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
UTAH (15-11-5) at WILD (20-8-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, Utah16, FDSNWIX

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ben Jones

Brendan Gaunce -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Devin Shore

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Travis Dermott -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Status report

Utah will use the same lineup from its 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. …Gustavsson, a goalie, and forwards Eriksson Ek and Trenin all skated but none will play. …Boyd, a forward, and Shore were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.

