Utah at Wild projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ben Jones
Brendan Gaunce -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Devin Shore
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Travis Dermott -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Travis Boyd
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Yakov Trenin (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Status report
Utah will use the same lineup from its 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. …Gustavsson, a goalie, and forwards Eriksson Ek and Trenin all skated but none will play. …Boyd, a forward, and Shore were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday.