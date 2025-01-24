Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ MIN – 8:38 of the First Period

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Utah Hockey Club

Explanation:
Video review determined that the contact by Utah Hockey Club’s Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller on Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Ian Cole’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Latest News

Hurricanes score 5 unanswered, rally past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

NHL Buzz: Dobson out week to week for Islanders

Korpisalo shuts out former team, Bruins top Senators

Rangers score 6 straight, top Flyers to extend point streak to 10

Larkin helps Red Wings defeat Canadiens to end 3-game skid

Mexican-American coach Treviño educating hockey prospects

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Martinook discusses Hurricanes, Brind'Amour on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Lundell talks Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off on '@TheRink' podcast

Detroit Red Wings Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Eastern Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues goal record chase with Capitals against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past Panthers in 3rd period

Pionk propels Jets past Avalanche in OT