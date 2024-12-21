Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ MIN – 9:01 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Utah

Explanation: Video review determined Kevin Stenlund’s stick contact with Marc-Andre Fleury’s pad impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Jack McBain’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”