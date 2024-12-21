Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ MIN – 9:01 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Utah

Explanation: Video review determined Kevin Stenlund’s stick contact with Marc-Andre Fleury’s pad impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Jack McBain’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Latest News

‘I would love to stay’ with Maple Leafs, Tavares says

Alex Ovechkin won’t play for Capitals before holiday break

Oilers celebrate Draisaitl’s ‘incredible accomplishment’ of hitting 900 points

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

World Junior players to watch topic of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Blackhawks sport Winter Classic equipment during practice 

NHL Buzz: Dahlin returns to Sabres lineup against Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Murray back in NHL, to start for Maple Leafs against Sabres 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 20

NHL EDGE stats: Guentzel keeps Lightning offense among elite

NHL On Tap: Tavares, Maple Leafs go for 3rd straight win against Sabres

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Sweden team

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Canada team

Kiviranta scores 2 3rd-period goals to lift Avalanche past Sharks

Karlsson breaks tie in 3rd, Golden Knights edge Canucks

Ekholm scores in OT, Oilers rally past Bruins with 3 straight goals 