Utah Hockey Club jerseys to go on sale for 1st time Friday

Utah Hockey Club jerseys will go on sale for the first time Friday.

The first batch will be available on NHLShop.com and at the team store at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca will go live at 10 a.m. ET. The team store will open for a season-ticket member presale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET and to the public from 2-5 p.m. ET. A limited number will also be available at the NHL Shop New York City.

Only the jerseys in the team store will come with the inaugural season shoulder patches worn by the players. The team store will have several thousand jerseys, but they aren’t expected to last long.

“I definitely anticipate we will sell out faster in our team store,” Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said.

Utah worked with the NHL and Fanatics to produce jerseys as quickly as possible.

Developing a new NHL jersey is usually an 18-month process that includes design, trademark clearance, procurement of raw materials, and finally the manufacturing of game and retail versions.

The League established the new franchise April 18. Utah decided to use a temporary brand identity for 2024-25 while developing a permanent one for next season.