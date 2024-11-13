Utah Hockey Club jerseys to go on sale for 1st time Friday

Will be available for purchase at NHLShop.com at 10 a.m. ET and team store at Delta Center

Keller UTA skating

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

Utah Hockey Club jerseys will go on sale for the first time Friday.

The first batch will be available on NHLShop.com and at the team store at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. NHLShop.com and NHLShop.ca will go live at 10 a.m. ET. The team store will open for a season-ticket member presale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET and to the public from 2-5 p.m. ET. A limited number will also be available at the NHL Shop New York City.

Only the jerseys in the team store will come with the inaugural season shoulder patches worn by the players. The team store will have several thousand jerseys, but they aren’t expected to last long.

“I definitely anticipate we will sell out faster in our team store,” Utah president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said.

Utah worked with the NHL and Fanatics to produce jerseys as quickly as possible.

Developing a new NHL jersey is usually an 18-month process that includes design, trademark clearance, procurement of raw materials, and finally the manufacturing of game and retail versions.

The League established the new franchise April 18. Utah decided to use a temporary brand identity for 2024-25 while developing a permanent one for next season.

Clayton Keller UTA jersey

“We’ve had several meetings and calls with Fanatics at the highest level of the company alongside the NHL to figure how we could accelerate the timelines -- and the factory schedule, for example -- to get jerseys in the hands of our fans so they could enjoy them for as much of our inaugural season as possible,” Armstrong said.

The first batch will include home and away jerseys. All will be adult sizes, and most will be blank, because that was most efficient amid the tight timeline. But there will be a limited number of player jerseys, including Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, Connor Ingram, Clayton Keller, Liam O'Brien, Nick Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev, and fans can customize blank jerseys.

All will be from the Fanatics Premium line, which features a holographic NHL Shield on the neck and the same fabric and graphic techniques as the Authentic Pro line. Blank jerseys will be $200. Player jerseys -- or blank jerseys customized with player names and numbers -- will be $250. Other customized jerseys will be $275.

Utah hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS).

“Hopefully, we will see a lot of Utah Hockey Club jerseys in the stands that evening,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said Utah will try to restock as early as possible in 2025. Youth sizes will come in the next wave.

“Ultimately, our goal for the entire season is to get as many jerseys in the hands of our fans as we possibly can, so I would be thrilled to sell out of the team store quickly and be tasked with the responsibility of trying to restock that ahead of schedule like we have tried to do in this first instance here,” Armstrong said.

“We understood in sort of jumping the queue to get jerseys in the hands of fans on this timeline that we’d have to show patience later in the process. That won’t slow our resolve, though, to try to get more jerseys in the fans as quickly as we can and continue to work with Fanatics and the NHL to explore what’s possible there.”

Cooley UTA close up patch

Armstrong said Utah has a plan to make game-worn jerseys available through the team store in the future, and it is exploring making practice jerseys available.

The inaugural season jerseys will be a collector’s item. Armstrong said Utah is deep in the process of developing jerseys for next season, looking at many options.

“What I would say is that, based on the very encouraging feedback that we’ve received from fans and our players alike on the inaugural season jersey design, we’ll be making some adjustments and some what we think are improvements, but we don’t want to deviate too far from what’s already been well received in our inaugural season,” he said.

