McDavid, Draisaitl each extend point streaks, Oilers top Utah

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Troy Stecher and Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for the Oilers (22-12-3), who had lost their previous two games (0-1-1). McDavid and Connor Brown each had a pair of assists.

With his first assist of the game, McDavid moved past Mark Messier (1,034 points) for third on the Oilers all-time scoring list. With 1,036 points, he trails just Wayne Gretzky (1,669) and Jari Kurri (1,043) in franchise history. During his 12-game point streak, McDavid has 23 points (three goals, 20 assists), including nine assists in the past five games.

Jack McBain scored, and Jaxson Stauber made 34 saves for Utah (16-15-6), which lost its fifth in a row (0-4-1).

Ekholm put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 4:26 of the first period, as Vasily Podkolzin picked up the rebound on a shot by Evan Bouchard, and sent it back out to the top of the left circle for Ekholm, who wristed a shot high past Stauber’s blocker.

McBain tied it 1-1 at the six-minute mark, getting sent in on a partial breakaway on a pass from Dylan Guenther, flipping it to his forehand and shooting far side past Skinner’s right pad.

The Oilers went ahead 2-1 at 4:53 of the second period after a giveaway on a clearing attempt by Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev resulted in a tic-tac-toe initiated by Nugent-Hopkins at the blue line.

He knocked the puck down to McDavid, who passed over to Brown, who then found Nugent-Hopkins at the side of the net for the tap-in past Stauber’s outstreched glove.

Just 20 seconds later, Stecher sent a shot in from the top of the right circle that deflected off of Utah defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok and through Stauber’s legs to lead 3-1.

Draisaitl scored into an empty net at 18:58 for his league-leading 26th goal, giving him 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) during his 12-game point streak.