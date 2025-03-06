Utah at Red Wings projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Michael Carcone (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Carter Mazur -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Christian Fischer, Joe Veleno
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)
Status report
Utah signed Vejmelka to a five-year contract on Thursday; financial terms were not disclosed. ... Rasmussen returns after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Mazur will make his NHL debut.