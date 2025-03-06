Utah at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (27-25-9) at RED WINGS (30-25-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Michael Carcone (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Carter Mazur -- Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Christian Fischer, Joe Veleno

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (upper body)

Status report

Utah signed Vejmelka to a five-year contract on Thursday; financial terms were not disclosed. ... Rasmussen returns after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Mazur will make his NHL debut.

