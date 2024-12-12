Utah at Avalanche projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (12-11-5) at AVALANCHE (17-13-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, KTVD, ALT

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Juuso Valimaki

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Kevin Connauton

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor

Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Bortuzzo, a defenseman, is not on the two-game road trip and will miss "quite a bit of time," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. … Connauton, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Ingram, a goalie who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, was on the ice for morning skate but Tourigny said he won't be available this week. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Blackwood, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, is still sick but is expected to back up Wedgewood.

