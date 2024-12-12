Utah at Avalanche projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Juuso Valimaki
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O'Brien, Kevin Connauton
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Connor Ingram (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor
Givani Smith -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
Bortuzzo, a defenseman, is not on the two-game road trip and will miss "quite a bit of time," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. … Connauton, a defenseman, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Ingram, a goalie who is on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, was on the ice for morning skate but Tourigny said he won't be available this week. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. … Blackwood, who was acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, is still sick but is expected to back up Wedgewood.