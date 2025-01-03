Crouse scores twice, Utah Hockey Club rallies past Flames

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist, and Logan Cooley scored for Utah (17-15-6), who had lost five straight (0-4-1). Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves.

"That's part of our identity," Crouse said. "All season we've done a good job of not quitting. Tonight's another example of that. We have a lot of character in our locker room. No quit and go right until the end of the game and tonight that paid off for us."

Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, Connor Zary and Brayden Pachal scored, and Dan Vladar made 21 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have lost two of three.

"I just thought we got off our game, especially in the third," Calgary defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. "Stretches we were there. Stretches we weren't. It cost us today. Just not a good enough third period.

"It was just sloppy out there, honestly. Not good enough. Too many turnovers. They have a lot of skill up front, and you give them time and space and they're going to score, and they did. Kind of left 'Vladdy' out to dry in the third. Just not good enough in the third."