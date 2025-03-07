Vaakanainen signs two-year, $3.1 million contract with Rangers

Urho Vaakanainen signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with the New York Rangers on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.55 million.

The 26-year-old defenseman has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 30 games with New York after he was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks along with a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 6. He had one assist in five games with the Ducks before the trade.

He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

He has 34 points (three goals, 31 assists) in 171 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Ducks and Rangers.

Vaakanainen, who played for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, is averaging 15:59 of ice time per game this season.

The Rangers (31-26-7) enter Friday tied with the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.