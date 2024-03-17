Unused Canadiens tickets unique keepsakes from '74 St. Patrick's Day blizzard

MONTREAL -- The 50-year-old unused tickets are still in excellent shape, as remarkable for their condition as their face value.

Two Montreal Forum West Terrace seats for the game on March 17, 1974, between the Montreal Canadiens and the visiting New York Islanders -- Section 52, Row C, Seats 27 and 28 – cost $4.50 each, tax included.

Lorne Wolofsky was a 9-year-old Canadiens fan living about 5 miles from the Forum, like many a worshiper of future Hall of Famers Guy Lafleur; the “Big Three” defense of Larry Robinson, Serge Savard and Guy Lapointe; and others.

Wolofsky’s father, Gerry, had prime Canadiens season tickets through his office. But on St. Patrick’s Day a half-century ago, he moved up into the thin air of the building so that he and a friend could together bring their sons to the Sunday night game.