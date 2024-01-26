Unmasked: Teams getting creative in giving No. 1 goalies extra rest

NHL teams continue to explore new ways to find more rest for their goalies.
For the Vancouver Canucks, it has meant expanding the role of a practice goalie by having a recent pro dedicated solely to that task. For the Colorado Avalanche, it has meant giving their No. 1 goalie a complete night off, not dressing for a game.
For the Montreal Canadiens, on at least two occasions, it meant employing tactics usually reserved for baseball pitchers to ensure their goalie was rested ahead of a start, even if that meant not traveling with the team.
It's all part of trying to ensure the person playing arguably the most taxing position in hockey is as rested as possible.
The designated practice goalie is a big hit in Vancouver.
“I've been asking for this for years and I love it,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We might even bring him on the road. I never understood having your starting goalie playing 60 games and the next day in practice, he's got to go out there again. As a coach, in the past, you had to alter your practice if you’ve got to get him out after 20 minutes. So, if you have a third goalie or a [practice goalie] like we have I don't have to alter my practice.”
That doesn’t always mean the starting goalie takes the day off.
When the Canucks used a practice goalie on Tuesday, Thatcher Demko, who was coming off a 31-save shutout against the Chicago Blackhawks the night before, was still on the ice early with goaltending coach Ian Clark. But by the time the rest of the team got out for practice, the extra goalie had replaced Demko.
“I would never take a day off if guys are skating unless I had to, but sometimes the work with Clarkie is more important than seeing a shot from the same spot 100 times,” Demko said after a similar session earlier this season.