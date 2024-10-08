Bill introduced by U.S. House to award 'Miracle on Ice' team with Congressional Gold Medal

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bill Tuesday to award the 1980 United States Men's Olympic Hockey Team the Congressional Gold Medal.

The bill, sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, seeks to honor the team for its dramatic "Miracle on Ice" and winning the gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics in what's considered one of the greatest moments in American sports history.

"The most special moments in sports actually transcend the playing surface," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Truly rare are those that captivate an entire nation and still resound nearly half a century later. The 1980 U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team's stunning victory over the Soviets in Lake Placid, New York, and its gold medal-clinching triumph over Finland two days later comprise perhaps the most memorable and impactful achievement in the history of athletics.

"We at the National Hockey League enthusiastically support the introduction of the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act and look forward to its passage in Congress and eventual signing by the president."

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian award given by Congress to individuals or groups for distinguished achievements and contributions.

Recipients include George Washington, the Wright Brothers, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, inventor Thomas Edison, civil rights pioneer Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

The House and Senate approved a bill to award Willie O'Ree the Congressional Gold Medal, and United States president Joe Biden signed it into law Jan. 31, 2022.

O'Ree, a 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, became the first Black player in the NHL when he debuted with the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens at the Montreal Forum on Jan. 18, 1958. He's been a pioneer during post-playing career by helping establish 39 grassroots hockey programs in North America as part of the NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone initiative.

Coached by Herb Brooks, the underdog United States, comprised mostly of amateur players, defeated the four-time defending Olympic gold medalist Soviet Union 4-3 in the semifinals ot Olympic Center on Feb. 22, 1980. A 4-2 win against Finland two days later gave the United States its first gold medal since the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics in what's now known as Olympic Valley, California.

"The Miracle on Ice team unified our nation during a time of deep political tension," said Rep, Pete Stauber (R-Minnesota), who sponsored the House bill cosponsored by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-New York), Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) and Bill Keating (D- Massachusetts). "These young men fearlessly defeated the Soviet Union, who (which) was at the time one of the greatest hockey teams ever to play. Their grit, determination, and true patriotism inspired the world."

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said the Congressional Gold Medal is a deserving tribute for the 1980 team.

"Their unlikely run to the gold medal in Lake Placid, which included a historic win over the Soviet Union, inspired our nation at what was a very trying time," Kelleher said. "We encourage fans to contact their congressional representatives in support of this bill and its passage."

The Miracle on Ice bill calls for the awarding of three medals. One of them would be on display at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Stauber's congressional district in Eveleth, Minnesota. The others are the Olympic Center in Lake Placid and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 1980 team was inducted into the U.S. Hall in 2003.

The victory in 1980 had a profound impact on Stauber. His Washington office is filled with hockey memorabilia.

Stauber was a forward and captain for Lake Superior State University's NCAA Division I men's team (1986-90) and won a Frozen Four championship with the Lakers (1988) in Lake Placid in what's now called Herb Brooks Arena, where the Miracle occurred.

Stauber's younger brother, Robb Stauber, was a goalie who played 62 games for the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres (1989-95). His nephew, Jaxson Stauber, is a goalie in the Utah Hockey Club system who played six games for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23.

Reps. Stauber and Quigley are co-chairs of the Congressional Hockey Caucus, a bipartisan group that collaborates on cultural, social, and economic matters related to hockey.