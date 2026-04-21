United Heroes League named 2026 NHL Stick Tap for Service winner

Shane Hudella said it all began with a question from Brent Burns and Derek Boogard.

It was 2008, and Hudella was at Xcel Energy Center -- now Grand Casino Arena -- dressed in his U.S. Army uniform when Burns and Boogard, then members of the Minnesota Wild, approached him.

“Burns literally snatched me up off the street and said, ‘Hey, Army guy, come here. Me and my pal here play for the Wild, and we want to give back to the troops, what kind of organizations are out there that we can give back to military families through hockey?’” Hudella said. “There weren't any, so I just decided overnight that I'd start a nonprofit. How hard can that be?”

Nearly 18 years later, the United Heroes League is going strong. The nonprofit organization provides support for the children of military service members and lowers barriers for them to participate in youth sports by offering free equipment, running skill-development camps, awarding cash grants and creating special experiences for military families.