Foerster living up to Crosby's scouting report, excelling with Flyers

Tyson Foerster was one of the first players Rick Tocchet was looking to learn about when he was hired as Philadelphia Flyers coach May 14.

He got a pretty good scouting report about his new player from one of his old players.

"Sidney Crosby called me and told me he loved him," said Tocchet, who was with Crosby for three seasons (2014-17) as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins. "So, when you hear that from one of the best players, that a guy on your team he really likes ... pretty good endorsement."

So far, Foerster is proving Crosby's assessment to be spot on.

The 23-year-old is third on the Flyers with six points (three goals, three assists) in eight games and first with a plus-7 goal differential at even strength.

He's also stood out for some of the things that don't show up on the score sheet, like his competitiveness and ability to win battles and control pucks along the boards. He's seeing significant time on the power play (2:25 per game) and the penalty kill (2:02).

"He's such a smart player," Tocchet said of Foerster. "He's an all-situational guy. He's got a [heck] of a shot. A couple goals, those are elite shots."

The brains and the shot are what stood out to Crosby during their time as teammates with Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark. They were put together as linemates for the final two games of the tournament, and Foerster scored a goal assisted by Crosby in a 5-3 win against Sweden in the preliminary round.

"Just his ability to create plays," Crosby said. "I think you play against a guy and there's certain things that stand out. His shot is definitely something, from playing against him, that I thought stuck out right away. From seeing him every day and playing with him, it's someone who can create a lot as well, just from winning a battle, finding open ice. That's something that stuck out.

"Basically 'Tocc' and I were just talking about him getting the job in Philadelphia and having played a lot against [the Flyers], we were talking about different players. [Foerster] is someone that came up, and having played with him and knowing that I thought he was somebody I thought Tocc would enjoy coaching just because he cares about every area of the game and is somebody that's pretty responsible out there, so I thought he'd be someone, for someone coming in there, he'd probably appreciate his game."