Stone's 2nd goal lifts Golden Knights past Flyers in OT

Stone buried a backdoor pass from Jack Eichel after Travis Konecny lost the puck in the Flyers' defensive zone.

Zach Whitecloud had a goal, and Eichel had two assists for Vegas (15-6-9), which extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1) and is 3-0-1 on a five-game road trip. Akira Schmid made 17 saves.

Trevor Zegras and Noah Juulsen each scored, and Christian Dvorak had two assists for Philadelphia (16-9-4), which has alternated wins and losses over the past six games (3-2-1). Dan Vladar made 18 saves.

Whitecloud made it 1-0 with his first of the season at 6:07 of the first period when he took a pass from Ivan Barbashev as he drove to the net and slid a backhander under Vladar.

Zegras tied the game 1-1 at 16:11 when he tapped in a backdoor pass from the left point by Travis Sanheim.

Stone put Vegas ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal off his own rebound at 12:53 of the second period.

Juulsen scored his first goal in 75 games to make it 2-2 at 16:08. The defenseman one-timed a pass from Christian Dvorak from the left face-off circle for his first goal since Feb. 17, 2024.