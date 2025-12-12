Lee has 4 points for Islanders in win against Ducks

Holmstrom has goal, 2 assists for New York; Horvat leaves with lower-body injury

Ducks at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anders Lee had two goals and two assists for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena on Thursday.

It was Lee's third career four-point game and his first since Oct. 27, 2018.

Simon Holmstrom had a goal and two assists, Travis Mitchell scored his first NHL goal, and Tony DeAngelo had two assists for the Islanders (18-11-3), who have won five of their past six games. David Rittich made 31 saves.

Islanders forward Bo Horvat, who leads the team with 19 goals this season, left at 13:08 of the second period with a lower-body injury. His left leg got tangled up with the skate of Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson, causing him to go down awkwardly.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (19-11-1), who their three-game winning streak end. Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Mitchell, who was playing in his seventh NHL game, gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 8:18 of the first period. Scott Mayfield’s one-timer went wide of the net, but the puck caromed off the end boards right to Mitchell, who had just skated in off the bench and roofed a shot over Husso from the left circle.

Lee made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 10:16, redirecting DeAngelo's point shot from the top of the crease.

Lee scored his second power-play goal of the period to extend the lead to 3-0 at 19:06. DeAngelo’s shot from the point was blocked by Lee in front, and the puck dropped down at the left post, where the Islanders captain lifted it in.

The goal came shortly after Rittich stopped Frank Vatrano on a short-handed breakaway.

Leo Carlsson made it 3-1 at 5:34 of the second period during 4-on-4 play. After winning an offensive zone face-off, he beat Rittich high glove side with a shot from the left circle.

Terry cut it to 3-2 with a short-handed goal at 2:37 of the third period. Ryan Poehling won a race for the puck with Matthew Schaefer before passing across to Terry, who was all alone in the low slot and made a move before beating Rittich five-hole.

Holmstrom pushed it to 4-2 at 6:06. He skated around Olen Zellweger on a rush down the left wing, cut across the crease, and tucked a backhand past Husso's left pad.

Ryan Pulock made it 5-2 at 14:46 when his wrist shot from the right boards deflected off the stick of Chris Kreider over Husso’s glove. It was his first goal of the season.

