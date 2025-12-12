Boldy helps Wild end Stars' 11-game point streak

Marcus Johansson scored twice, Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists for the Wild (17-9-5), who have won two in a row. Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves.

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (21-6-5), who had won four straight and were 9-0-2 in their previous 11.

Johansson made it 3-2 for Minnesota at 8:40 of the third period. He scored from the slot with a one-timer that went under the glove off a pass by Boldy.

Boldy scored into an empty net at 18:29 to make it 4-2, and Johansson extended the lead to 5-2 with another empty-net goal at 19:10.

Jason Robertson put the Stars in front 1-0 on the power play at 9:32 of the first period on Dallas’ first shot of the game. He scored with a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle that deflected off the stick of Boldy for his 20th of the season.

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 at 16:10 when he tapped in the rebound of Boldy’s sharp-angled shot.

Heiskanen put Dallas ahead 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 10:19 of the second period, scoring with a one-timer from the left point.

Wyatt Johnston then had a goal overturned for Dallas at 12:26 after Minnesota challenged for offside.

Zach Bogosian tied it 2-2 at 17:30 with a high slap shot from the left point. It was the defenseman’s first goal of the season.