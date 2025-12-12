Pastrnak has 4 points, Bruins defeat Jets for 4th straight win

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie had two assists for the Bruins (19-13-0). Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves.

Charlie McAvoy had an assist, three shots on goal and was plus-4 in 24:16 of ice time in his return for Boston. He had missed the previous 11 games after he was hit in the face with a puck in a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15, an incident that required facial surgery.

Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo, and Gabriel Vilardi each scored for the Jets (14-15-1), who have lost two straight and five of six (1-4-1). Eric Comrie made 18 saves.

Barron made it 1-0 Jets with his first goal in 20 games at 5:59 of the first period. Josh Morrissey’s point shot created a scramble in front, and Barron was able track and jam in his own rebound.

Boston then scored three goals in a span of 2:44.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 on the power play at 8:24, beating a screened Comrie with a snapshot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Casey Mittelstadt put the Bruins up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:28. Mason Lohrei sent a cross-slot pass to Mittelstadt, who buried the puck into an open net from the right circle.

Sean Kuraly pushed it to 3-1 at 11:08. Tanner Jeannot entered the offensive zone and chopped it into the slot where Kuraly gloved the puck down and lifted a backhander over the outstretched glove of Comrie.

Iafallo cut the deficit to 3-2 at 13:37 on a net drive, lifting it short side over Korpisalo’s glove from in close.

Lindholm extended the lead to 4-2 at 14:36 with a slap shot from above the left circle.

Vilardi then cut it to 4-3 on the power play at 17:46, banging in a rebound after Cole Perfetti’s shot bounced across the crease.

Elias Lindholm scored to make it 5-3 at 14:43 of the third, and Pastrnak had an empty-net goal at 18:04 for the 6-3 final.

Boston defenseman Jonathan Aspirot left late in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.