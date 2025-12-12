Stankoven ties it late, Hurricanes edge Capitals in shootout

Brandon Bussi made 23 saves, including 12 in the third period and three more in overtime, to earn his eighth straight win for the Hurricanes (19-9-2), who have won two in a row and five of their past seven games. Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and Seth Jarvis scored the only goal in the shootout.

“We’re playing good hockey,” Bussi said. “So, it’s nice to be a small part of it, coming up when I need to, but ultimately we’re playing really good hockey. It makes my life easy.”

Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (18-9-4), who extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2). Thompson made 37 saves.

“We were right there grinding it out all game,” Thompson sad. “Just unfortunately couldn’t get two points tonight, but we’ll take the point and move on.”

McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 5:00 of the second period. Rasmus Sandin sent a stretch pass up the right boards to Alex Ovechkin, but the puck deflected into the slot, where McMichael skated into it before sliding a backhand between Bussi’s pads on a short breakaway.

“I’ve been trying to focus on my breakaways a little bit more,” McMichael said. “I’ve had a few opportunities that didn’t go in, so I’ve tried to bear down.”