Toffoli leading by example, helping young players for rebuilding Sharks

He said "the whole group" of Kings helped him in those early years.

"It felt like everybody was in their prime and everyone was playing their best hockey, winning in 2012 and then for me and [forward Tanner] Pearson to come in and help win in 2014," Toffoli said. "I always sat next to Trevor Lewis at home in L.A. and on the road, it was [center Jeff Carter] a lot, [center Anze Kopitar] every once in a while. It was everybody as a group. We had a lot of fun at the same time, so that definitely helped."

Toffoli passed down what he learned when he played for other teams, including Montreal, where he played from 2020-22 and went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson was a Canadiens assistant when Toffoli was there.

"He was great in Montreal with a young Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield coming in," Richardson said. "That was a pretty good line.

"He's just an experienced guy. He goes under the radar sometimes on the ice and I think he likes that. He's a guy that, when he gets a chance to bury a puck, he can score. A very mellow, solid veteran guy. He's probably there for a reason, to help them score goals but also help mentor the good, young players coming up in their rebuild."

Toffoli said he is a leader more with his play than his voice, though if young Sharks need advice, he has it for them.

"Every day is a new challenge and every day you might be tired," Toffoli said. "It ends up being a pretty long season. But at the end of the day you can't hold your head on having a bad game or a bad shift. You have to look at it in a positive way and look at the positive things you do every single day and try to build off it.

"I think that's one thing I kind of struggled with early in my career, and I think a lot of people struggle with it. It's not easy coming from junior or college and being the best player and playing eight minutes a night in the NHL. It's a big change, so just trying to prevent the highs from being too high and the lows from being too low."