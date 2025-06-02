Kleven signs 2-year, $3.2 million contract with Senators

Defenseman had 10 points this season, could have been restricted free agent

Kleven_Senators

© André Ringuette/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tyler Kleven signed a two-year, $3.2 million contract the Ottawa Senators on Monday. It has an average annual value of $1.6 million.

The 23-year-old defenseman had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 79 regular-season games this season while averaging 14:28 of ice time. He had two assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Senators (45-30-7), who lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Kleven could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

"Tyler’s game elevated as our season progressed,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He proved to be a reliable defenseman for us during the playoffs, and we expect his game will continue to mature and develop.”

Selected by Ottawa in the second round (No. 44) at the 2020 NHL Draft, Kleven has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 96 games.

