Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon top choice for Hart as NHL most valuable player

To mark the three-quarter point of the 2023-24 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.

Nathan MacKinnon is doing things this season that even Nathan MacKinnon hasn't done before.

That's no small feat.

MacKinnon, the Colorado Avalanche center, is NHL.com's favorite at the three-quarter point of the season for the Hart Trophy given to the League's most valuable player, just as he was at the midpoint of the season.

"Every single piece of his game he has elevated," Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said.

MacKinnon leads the NHL with 115 points (42 goals, 73 assists) in 67 games. He has already set NHL career highs for assists and points, and he will do the same for goals with his next one.

He had a personal NHL-high 19-game point streak from Nov. 20-Dec. 27, when he had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) and the Avalanche went 10-6-3.

MacKinnon did not have a point in a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 29, but he started a 14-game point streak two nights later with two assists in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks. He had 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) from Dec. 31-Feb. 5, including five game-winning goals, two in overtime. The Avalanche went 10-3-1.

MacKinnon went without a point in the next three games. Colorado lost them all in regulation, but he had two assists in a 6-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Feb. 13, starting what is an active 14-game point streak (10 goals, 20 assists), including two game-winning goals and a 10-3-1 record for the Avalanche, who have won five games in a row.