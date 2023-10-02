Training Camp Buzz: Krug to make preseason debut for Blues

Welcome to the 2023-24 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

St. Louis Blues

Torey Krug will make his preseason debut Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blues announced Sept. 13 the defenseman sustained a right foot injury and he would be reevaluated Oct. 1.

Krug has been skating regularly from a conditioning standpoint since the start of training camp Sept. 21 and has taken part in full practices for the past week.

"Maybe it's a little earlier (than expected to play) but obviously nice to get a couple live games in action so you feel good come the (season) opener (Oct. 12 against the Dallas Stars)," Krug said. "Excited that I finally get to put the live skates on in some live action.

"Nothing replicates the games. Obviously, it's nice to get in."

Krug will skate on a pairing with Justin Faulk.

"He's going to be in there tonight, so it's good," Blues coach Craig Berube said of Krug. "He wanted to get in there and play. We've got three (preseason) games left and we'll see how it goes tonight." -- Lou Korac

Toronto Maple Leafs

Conor Timmins is out week to week with a "significant" lower body injury, coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.

The defenseman sustained the injury when he took a hit late in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

Timmins was plus-2 in 23:59 and had one shot on goal in the game. He leads the NHL preseason with six points (two goals, four assists) in three games.

"Not just the camp he's had but he's worked incredibly hard," Keefe said Saturday. "Not just in training camp and the off-season but even last season coming in with us, he's put in a lot of work and dealt with a lot of injuries along the way so he is used to bouncing back from these things.

"I think the foundation he has with the work he's put in will hopefully allow him to have a quicker recovery and quicker adjustment to get back up to game speed but for sure, a guy like him who has worked so hard and is competing for a spot to have a setback is tough news for him and for us." -- Dave McCarthy

Vancouver Canucks

Vasily Podkolzin was assigned to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Although the Canucks sent down 21 players, Podkolzin stood out because of his draft pedigree (No. 10 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft), 118 games of NHL experience, and the fact that he opened training camp with a chance to be a top-six forward.

However, after finishing without a point and a minus-2 rating in two preseason games, the 22-year-old will start in the AHL instead.

"He's such a great kid and he works so hard, but there's just some things there in his game where there's time and space and doesn't move his feet or doesn't see the play," coach Rick Tocchet said. "He checks all the boxes of hard work, but now it's grasping the NHL, the reads and the hockey IQ, things I think are very important in his development."

Podkolzin had 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 79 games as a rookie with Vancouver in 2021-22 but only seven points (four goals, three assists) in 39 games last season. He also had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 28 AHL games from late November to early February before sustaining a wrist injury March 25 while back up with the Canucks.

"Playing him 10-12 minutes is not really beneficial, and we have guys who are further ahead of him when it comes to the hockey IQ," Tocchet said.

Ilya Mikheyev practiced Sunday in a no-contact jersey as the forward continues to recover from ACL surgery he had in late January.

Tocchet said he won't play in the final two preseason games and doctors "don't want to commit to opening night" on Oct. 11 against the Edmonton Oilers.

"He's more allowed in contact right now, so we're just getting a little bit of that right now," Tocchet said. "He was doing the one-on-ones and stuff, defending, which was really good to see." -- Kevin Woodley