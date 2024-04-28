Silovs starts Game 4 for Canucks at Predators

23-year-old 3rd Vancouver goalie to appear in series, Tolopilo will back up

Arturs Silovs VAN to start

© Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Arturs Silovs is starting Game 4 for the Vancouver Canucks against the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. 

The Canucks lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Casey DeSmith, who started Games 2 and 3 for an injured Thatcher Demko, was not on the ice for warmups. He made 29 saves in a 2-1 victory in Game 3 on Friday with Demko is week to week because of an undisclosed injury.

Silvos, 23, is making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut. He went 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in four games this season and is 6-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .898 save percentage in nine NHL games. 

Nikita Tolopilo will back up Silovs. The undrafted 24-year-old was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on April 23.

Latest News

Schenn, Myers bring close bond to Western 1st Round between Predators, Canucks

Color of Hockey: Turning hobby into honoring Black, biracial players of past

Rangers to play Hurricanes or Islanders in Eastern 2nd Round

 Rangers score twice in 3rd, sweep Capitals with win in Game 4 

Boeser, Canucks show resolve in Game 4 OT win against Predators

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Los Angeles, California 

Boeser's hat trick helps Canucks rally for OT victory against Predators in Game 4

Nichushkin has hat trick, Avalanche take Game 4 to push Jets to brink

Stars, Golden Knights coaches anticipate continued adjustments in Game 4

Matthews' status uncertain, Maple Leafs look to extend series in Game 5

Jets face elimination, ‘need to change some things up’ after Game 4 loss

Islanders riding Varlamov's improbable playoff journey into Game 5

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Sandin, Jensen 'on track' to play for Capitals in Game 4

3 Keys: Oilers at Kings, Game 4 of Western 1st Round

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stamkos sparks Lightning on, off ice heading to Game 5 against Panthers

3 Keys: Rangers at Capitals, Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round