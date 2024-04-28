Silovs starts Game 4 for Canucks at Predators

NASHVILLE -- Arturs Silovs is starting Game 4 for the Vancouver Canucks against the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

The Canucks lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Casey DeSmith, who started Games 2 and 3 for an injured Thatcher Demko, was not on the ice for warmups. He made 29 saves in a 2-1 victory in Game 3 on Friday with Demko is week to week because of an undisclosed injury.

Silvos, 23, is making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut. He went 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .881 save percentage in four games this season and is 6-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and .898 save percentage in nine NHL games.

Nikita Tolopilo will back up Silovs. The undrafted 24-year-old was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on April 23.