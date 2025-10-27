Maple Leafs 'pumped' to have Woll back after leave of absence 

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll practiced with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday for the first time since the goalie took a personal leave of absence on Sept. 23 to attend to a personal family matter.

Woll rejoined the Maple Leafs on Saturday, but it’s unclear when he could make his season debut. Toronto (4-4-1) hosts the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF).

“The plan is just to get him up and going,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said after practice. “He skated some when he was on his leave, but this is just getting back in the team setting. The plan is to watch and adjust on a daily basis here. He skated Saturday, skating today, so we are just going to take it day by day and a lot of it is going to be based on how he is feeling physically.

“He missed [training] camp, but he has been on the ice the last couple of weeks on an every-other-day basis.”

Woll played 42 games (41 starts) last season and was 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and one shutout. Treliving said the challenge for the goalie is less about his conditioning level and more about seeing enough game action.

It’s possible Woll could play a few games on a conditioning stint with Toronto of the American Hockey League before making his NHL season debut.

“You miss camp, it’s getting those game reps,” Treliving said. “Joe keeps himself in great shape, so it’s a little bit unusual but not unprecedented. … His conditioning level is fabulous. He’s been on the ice, now it’s just a matter of getting reps.”

TOR@FLA, Gm4: Woll robs Reinhart's short-handed attempt with the glove

“I don’t think it will be too too long, but it will be a process now that we are underway.”

Woll is on long-term injured reserve and will not be eligible to come off until Nov. 1, though Treliving said he wouldn’t be ready to play by then anyway.

But the sight of Woll back on the ice at practice was welcomed by his teammates.

“We’re pumped. It’s good to have him back,” forward John Tavares said. “He’s been away for a little bit, but to have his presence, his ability between the pipes and just who he is as a person and around the locker room, he’s a big contributor to our group. So, it’s awesome to have him back.”

Anthony Stolarz has started seven of Toronto’s first nine games this season and is 2-4-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Cayden Primeau, who was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 6, has played two games (2-0-0, 3.46, .875).

Treliving said no decision has been made as to whether the Maple Leafs would carry three goalies on their roster once Woll returns.

Stolarz said he was thrilled to see Woll back after the two performed well last season in a true tandem. Stolarz made 33 starts during the regular season, then started seven of Toronto’s 13 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Woll started the other six. The Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

“It was awesome just seeing his infectious smile and him coming in and catching up a bit,” Stolarz said. “Just seeing him back in the net, we were just talking about how we miss our goalie hugs.”

Treliving said Woll, who did not speak with the media on Monday, is in good spirits since his return.

“He’s just been Joe,” Treliving said. “He’s an upbeat guy, he’s such a caring person. It was great for the guys to see him; he’s a really popular teammate. He’s really close with this group, so as good as it was for Joe to have the guys, it was good for the guys to have Joe back.”

