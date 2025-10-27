Maple Leafs 'pumped' to have Woll back after leave of absence 

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll practiced with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday for the first time since the goalie took a personal leave of absence on Sept. 23 to attend to a personal family matter.

Woll rejoined the Maple Leafs on Saturday, but it’s unclear when he could make his season debut. Toronto (4-4-1) hosts the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; TSN4, SNF).

“The plan is just to get him up and going,” Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said after practice. “He skated some when he was on his leave, but this is just getting back in the team setting. The plan is to watch and adjust on a daily basis here. He skated Saturday, skating today, so we are just going to take it day by day and a lot of it is going to be based on how he is feeling physically.

“He missed [training] camp, but he has been on the ice the last couple of weeks on an every-other-day basis.”

Woll played 42 games (41 starts) last season and was 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and one shutout. Treliving said the challenge for the goalie is less about his conditioning level and more about seeing enough game action.

It’s possible Woll could play a few games on a conditioning stint with Toronto of the American Hockey League before making his NHL season debut.

“You miss camp, it’s getting those game reps,” Treliving said. “Joe keeps himself in great shape, so it’s a little bit unusual but not unprecedented. … His conditioning level is fabulous. He’s been on the ice, now it’s just a matter of getting reps.”