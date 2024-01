Maple Leafs at Flames

MAPLE LEAFS (21-13-8) at FLAMES (21-18-5)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, William Lagesson, Conor Timmins

Injured: Ryan Reaves (lower body), Joseph Woll (ankle), John Klingberg (hip)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Dillon Dube

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle -- Nick DeSimone

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klakpa

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (concussion)

Status report

Jones will make his ninth start in 10 games. ... Huberdeau will return after missing a 3-2 overtime win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday because of an illness. ... Vladar will make his second straight start with Markstrom day to day. ... Klapka, a forward, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday but is not expected to play. ... The Flames assigned forward Walker Duehr to the AHL. ... Gilbert, a defenseman who has missed six games, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 4.