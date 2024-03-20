Maple Leafs at Capitals 

MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-9) at CAPITALS (33-25-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Martin Jones, Connor Timmins
Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness), Mitch Marner (ankle), Calle Jarnkrok (hand)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ethan Bear
Injured: None
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Reaves (undisclosed) left the game shortly after a fight with Flyers forward Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update after the game. … Oshie (maintenance) did not skate Wednesday morning, but coach Spencer Carbery said he expects him to play.