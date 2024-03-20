Maple Leafs at Capitals 

MAPLE LEAFS (38-20-9) at CAPITALS (33-25-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Pontus Holmberg

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Martin Jones, Connor Timmins

Injured: Mark Giordano (concussion), Ilya Lyubushkin (illness), Mitch Marner (ankle), Calle Jarnkrok (hand)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Ivan Miroshnichenko -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Aliaksei Protas

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Michael Sgarbossa, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ethan Bear

Injured: None

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Reaves (undisclosed) left the game shortly after a fight with Flyers forward Nicolas Deslauriers in the first period. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe did not have an update after the game. … Oshie (maintenance) did not skate Wednesday morning, but coach Spencer Carbery said he expects him to play.