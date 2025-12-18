Maple Leafs at Capitals projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (15-12-5) at CAPITALS (18-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNO
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Nicolas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McCann
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok, Matia Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Sonny Milano -- Nic Dowd -- Brandon Duhaime
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Cowan moves up to the second line. McCann moves down to the third line. … Leonard, a forward, participated in the morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. It was Leonard’s first time skating with the team since he was injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. … Lapierre and Roy did not take part in the morning skate and will be game-time decisions. ... Coach Spencer Carbery said several players are “feeling a little bit under the weather” and Washington might have to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.