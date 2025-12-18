Maple Leafs at Capitals projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAPLE LEAFS (15-12-5) at CAPITALS (18-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Nicolas Robertson -- John Tavares -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Bobby McCann

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Calle Jarnkrok, Matia Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano -- Nic Dowd -- Brandon Duhaime

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Ryan Leonard (shoulder, facial injuries), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Cowan moves up to the second line. McCann moves down to the third line. … Leonard, a forward, participated in the morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. It was Leonard’s first time skating with the team since he was injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5. … Lapierre and Roy did not take part in the morning skate and will be game-time decisions. ... Coach Spencer Carbery said several players are “feeling a little bit under the weather” and Washington might have to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

