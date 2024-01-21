Canucks score 6, defeat Maple Leafs to push point streak to 8

Garland has 2 goals, assist, Demko makes 42 saves; Toronto is 1-4-1 in past 6

TOR@VAN: Garland chips home his own rebound to put Canucks ahead

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Conor Garland had two goals and an assist, Nils Hoglander scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks extended their point streak to eight games with a 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and an assist in the third period, scoring power play goals 3:31 apart to break a 4-4 tie. Vancouver led 3-0 entering the second period.

Quinn Hughes had three assists and Thatcher Demko made 42 saves for the Canucks (31-11-4), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight. Teddy Blueger had two assists.

William Nylander scored twice and Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (22-14-8), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Martin Jones made 15 saves.

Hoglander gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the first period by winning a battle with Mark Giordano in front of the net to knock in a rebound. He made it 2-0 after scoring again at 6:00 with a wrist shot short side from inside the far edge of the left circle.

Garland extended it to 3-0 at 12:58 on a wrist shot from inside the left dot after Blueger got his own rebound of a deflection off the rush that drew Jones out of position.

Nylander cut it to 3-1 at 4:53 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left point that went past a screened Demko high glove side.

Jake McCabe made it 3-2 at 7:26, driving the net to tap in a backdoor pass from Marner off the rush.

Nylander tied it 3-3 at 8:19 on a wrist shot from the outer edge of the right circle that deflected off the stick of defenseman Carson Soucy and past Demko’s glove.

Garland put the Canucks back ahead 4-3 at 19:00, chipping a puck over Jones’ glove from the right edge of the crease.

Marner tied it 4-4 at 3:13 of the third period on a short-handed breakaway with a shot over Demko’s glove after Brock Boeser couldn’t handle a Pettersson pass at the blueline.

Miller gave Vancouver a 5-4 lead at 7:11 on the power play when a hard backdoor pass from Hughes deflected in off his skate. Miller then set up Pettersson for a tap-in at 10:42 with a pass from the top of the left circle for the 6-4 final.

Latest News

Keith Tkachuk breaks news of Pavol Demitra HOF induction to widow

Keith Tkachuk breaks news to Demitra's widow about late forward's Blues HOF induction
Seattle Kraken to give away Philipp Grubauer beer steins

Kraken to give out beer steins designed by Grubauer
Dallas Stars New Jersey Devils game recap January 20

Hintz scores twice, Stars cruise past Devils
Montreal Canadiens Boston Bruins game recap January 20

Heinen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Bruins defeat Canadiens for 4th win in row
William Lockwood of Florida Panthers suspended three games

Lockwood suspended 3 games for actions in Panthers game
Sergei Brylin New Jersey Devils Ring of Honor induction

Brylin inducted into Devils Ring of Honor in pregame ceremony
NHL All-Star celebrity captains named

Bieber, Arnett, McCrae, Buble named All-Star celebrity captains
Nashville Predators Arizona Coyotes game recap January 20

Keller scores twice, Coyotes hold off Predators
Winnipeg Jets Ottawa Senators game recap January 20

Ehlers, Jets stay hot with OT win against Senators
Patrick Roy to bring emotion as Islanders coach

Roy sure to bring emotion to new role as Islanders coach
Patrick Roy hired as New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert fired

Roy hired as Islanders coach, replaces Lambert
Colorado Avalanche Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 20

O'Connor's 1st hat trick, MacKinnon's 4 points lift Avalanche past Flyers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Alex Killorn injury update Anaheim Ducks

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks, to have arthroscopic knee surgery
Tampa Bay Lightning Buffalo Sabres game recap January 20

Paul, Motte score early for Tampa Bay; Luukkonen shutout streak ends for Buffalo
Logan Couture to make season debut for San Jose Sharks Saturday 

Couture to make season debut for Sharks against Ducks
NHL betting odds for January 20 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 20
William Lockwood of Florida Panthers to have hearing

Lockwood to have phone hearing for actions in Panthers game