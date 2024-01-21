Canucks score 6, defeat Maple Leafs to push point streak to 8

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and an assist in the third period, scoring power play goals 3:31 apart to break a 4-4 tie. Vancouver led 3-0 entering the second period.

Quinn Hughes had three assists and Thatcher Demko made 42 saves for the Canucks (31-11-4), who are 7-0-1 in their past eight. Teddy Blueger had two assists.

William Nylander scored twice and Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (22-14-8), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Martin Jones made 15 saves.

Hoglander gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 3:06 of the first period by winning a battle with Mark Giordano in front of the net to knock in a rebound. He made it 2-0 after scoring again at 6:00 with a wrist shot short side from inside the far edge of the left circle.

Garland extended it to 3-0 at 12:58 on a wrist shot from inside the left dot after Blueger got his own rebound of a deflection off the rush that drew Jones out of position.

Nylander cut it to 3-1 at 4:53 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left point that went past a screened Demko high glove side.

Jake McCabe made it 3-2 at 7:26, driving the net to tap in a backdoor pass from Marner off the rush.

Nylander tied it 3-3 at 8:19 on a wrist shot from the outer edge of the right circle that deflected off the stick of defenseman Carson Soucy and past Demko’s glove.

Garland put the Canucks back ahead 4-3 at 19:00, chipping a puck over Jones’ glove from the right edge of the crease.

Marner tied it 4-4 at 3:13 of the third period on a short-handed breakaway with a shot over Demko’s glove after Brock Boeser couldn’t handle a Pettersson pass at the blueline.

Miller gave Vancouver a 5-4 lead at 7:11 on the power play when a hard backdoor pass from Hughes deflected in off his skate. Miller then set up Pettersson for a tap-in at 10:42 with a pass from the top of the left circle for the 6-4 final.